Caitlin Brotz didn't start making lip balm with the intention of turning it into a business.
After a friend was burned in an accident while building a snowmobile track, his nurse gave Brotz a recipe for natural lip balm that would help him heal. Brotz ended up with enough lip balm to last five lifetimes, she said. She put it in tubes and gave it to friends. Now, almost two decades later, lip balm is the signature item of Brotz's beauty brand, Olivü 426.
All of Olivü’s additive-free products are made fresh at Brotz's downtown Sheboygan store. This weekend, however, Olivü is going on the road.
Olivü products will be included in the VIP swag bags that are given to presenters like Regina King and Mindy Kaling at the 92nd Academy Awards. Olivü's "Celebrity Makeup Bag Kit" includes avocado lotion, a beauty bar, dry oil spray and two lip balms.
This isn't the first time Olivü has made it in the hands of celebrities. Its products have been included in gift bags at the Emmy's and Golden Globes.
It all happened by chance after someone connected to the celebrity award show circuit happened into the store, Brotz said.
"You never know what God has planned for you when you walk out the door, and it certainly wasn't all due to my strategic thinking," she said.
This is the first time, however, Brotz will attend the award show festivities in person. She invited followers of Olivü's Facebook page to vote on her red-carpet outfit. More than 1,000 people have commented with their opinions. She also plans to post updates from Oscar weekend on social media.
Caitlin Brotz poses at Olivu 426
Caitlin Brotz poses in her Sheboygan shop Olivü 426. The store specializes in natural, customizable cosmetics. Megan Hart/WPR
Meet The Sheboygan Cosmetics Brand That's Going To The Oscars
Olivü 426 Offers Natural, Customization Beauty Products
By Megan Hart
Published:
Friday, February 7, 2020, 7:10am
The Olivü 426 products that will be given to Oscars VIPs
Many celebrities at the 2020 Oscars will receive Olivü's “Celebrity Makeup Bag Kit." It includes avocado lotion, a beauty bar, dry oil spray and two lip balms. Courtesy of Caitlin Brotz
Brotz said it’s exciting to know her products are being used by celebrities, but she really values the exposure it brings locally.
"Everyone around the world sort of looks at Hollywood as the in and now, but truthfully I'm more excited for any local customer to be able to hear this interview, to be able to see the articles in the paper about our company and what we're trying to do," she said. "We do really bring healthy, natural products that have been able to really help a lot of people."
Olivü products, including the items in the Oscars gift bags, are available online and at the downtown Sheboygan store. The brand started with five products: lip balm, sugar scrub, soap, lotion and body butter. Now, it offers a whole host of items including shampoo, conditioner, eye shadow and its best-selling anti-aging serum.
Olivü's fragrance-free products can be customized with essential or fragrance oils. Brotz said a lot of visitors enjoy the hands-on experience they get in the store.
"You can try your hand making sugar scrubs, lip balms, eye shadows, using the herbs and fragrances that you pick out, so it's almost like you're making it yourself," she said.
Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2020, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.
TO THE OSCARS
A beauty product from Wisconsin will be in the swag bags at the Oscars. The maker's products have already been to the Emmys and the Golden Globes.
