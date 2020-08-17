Unusual bear activity has prompted the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore to deny access to all trails and beaches on Oak Island. Overnight docking for self-contained boaters remain open, but visitors need to be vigilant about storing food properly and eating and cooking only on their boats.
A resident bear on Oak Island has been following people and ignoring attempts to scare it away. At one point, maintenance staff was clearing storm-damaged and fallen trees from trails when the bear repeatedly approached and refused to leave. Trained staff is now using deterrence techniques on the bear to discourage it from further interactions with humans.
Anyone who comes across a bear should remain at least 50 feet away from it. If the bear is met on the trail, back away slowly. If it follows, or approaches a dock, campsite or picnic area, don’t back away and instead raise arms and yell until it leaves the area.
Food and other smelly items should be locked on a boat or placed in a bear-resistant food locker.
Staff at the National Lakeshore reminds visitors that several other locations within the park are open for their enjoyment.
