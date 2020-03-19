A high school student in Bayfield is the Northland's first confirmed case of COVID-19.
The student recently traveled where there is community spread of the coronavirus and symptoms developed shortly afterward, the Bayfield County Health Department said in a news release.
The student has been given information on self-quarantine procedures, and the health department will keep in daily contact to monitor symptoms.
The health department reminded folks of simple steps to avoid getting sick, including:
Frequent and thorough hand-washing with soap and water.
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Avoid touching your face
- Stay home when sick
- Practice social distancing
- Avoid large public gatherings and crowds
This story will be updated.
