SPOONER– Students in the class of Spooner Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Mark Asleson’s Reading WIN class have been reading and practicing for “Battle of the Books.”
The activities included peer discussions, learning about author styles, and summarizing each book.
WEMTA’s Battle of the Books is a statewide reading program for students in grades 3 through 12, in which students read from a list of 20 chosen titles in their division (elementary school, middle school, or high school).
The purpose is simply to encourage students to build a love of reading, read books they may not have chosen for themselves, and have fun while competing with peers.
The competition started with 20 competitors and was narrowed down to only four students.
Spooner Elementary School students Alexa Keown, Adrianna Scalzo, Myella Burch, and Teagan Colvey participated in the statewide elementary school Battle of the Books competition during the last week in February.
The students are to be congratulated for their hard work and representing Spooner Elementary School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.