It's time to turn the page ..."
That was the start of the announcement of Bashaw Valley Greenhouse plan to close after 33 years in business, a decision that owners Steve and Linda Degner say they have been struggling with for years.
"After battling with hired labor issues, our own physical health concerns, and the added stress of the COVID-19 situation, we at Bashaw Valley Greenhouse have decided to end our greenhouse operation after 33 years in business," they said. "We have been searching for several years for someone to take over our operation with no success, so we will dismantle the houses and sell the structures and benching. Having the business located on our family farm is part of the reasoning for removing the structures to keep our farm intact."
They said they would like to sell the greenhouse structure as a package to someone interested in starting their own greenhouse operation.
"As romantic as the greenhouse business appears from the outside, we would like to warn you that it is a lot of hard work," they said. "On the bright side, if you like fresh air, sunshine, watching plants grow, making people smile, being creative, being your own boss and hard work, then this is an opportunity for you and your family. The Greenhouse business can be very rewarding both emotionally and financially."
The Degners noted that, "being farmers at heart," they will continue to grow and sell on their farm their organic blueberries, grass-fed Angus beef, and pastured pork.
"This business has been our lives for more than a quarter century," the Degners said. "As we all know, life is finite and we have decided slow down and take time to smell the roses."
An article in the Spooner Advocate's At Home Up North in 2019 can be found here.
