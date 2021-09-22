Donated

Barron Electric Cooperative presented an $18,300 donation to Never Forgotten Honor Flight. Presenting and accepting the donation are (from left) Army veteran Ben Cole, assistant fire chief of the Barron Maple Grove Fire Department; Army veteran Dave Peterson, representing Barron Electric and the Barron VFW POST 8338; Marine veteran James Campbell, Never Forgotten Honor Flight; Army veteran Dennis Stillwell, Barron Electric member and on the list for Honor Flight; and Army veteran Tim Kessler, Barron Electric director.

Barron Electric Cooperative has donated $18,300 to Honor Flight from proceeds raised at the Chris Kroeze concert at Barron’s Music in the Park, as well as a donation from the Barron Maple Grove Fire Department and matching donations from the Federated Youth Foundation and Co-Bank’s Sharing Success Program.

The Never Forgotten Honor Flight is a not-for-profit organization of dedicated volunteers providing veterans with respect, gratitude, and honor by flying them free of charge to Washington, D.C., to visit their memorials.

Flights were postponed for 2021 but are expected to resume in the spring of 2022 and will fly World War II, Korean, and Vietnam eras veterans. Top priority goes to terminally ill veterans.

For more info: neverforgottenhonorflight.com or 715.573.8519.

