Barron Electric Cooperative has donated $18,300 to Honor Flight from proceeds raised at the Chris Kroeze concert at Barron’s Music in the Park, as well as a donation from the Barron Maple Grove Fire Department and matching donations from the Federated Youth Foundation and Co-Bank’s Sharing Success Program.
The Never Forgotten Honor Flight is a not-for-profit organization of dedicated volunteers providing veterans with respect, gratitude, and honor by flying them free of charge to Washington, D.C., to visit their memorials.
Flights were postponed for 2021 but are expected to resume in the spring of 2022 and will fly World War II, Korean, and Vietnam eras veterans. Top priority goes to terminally ill veterans.
Additional information
For more info: neverforgottenhonorflight.com or 715.573.8519.
