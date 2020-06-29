BARRON COUNTY–Barron County has had its first confirmed death from COVID-19, Barron County Public Health announced on Monday, June 29.
“Please join us in expressing our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and those impacted by this loss of life,” the health department said. “The death occurred in a resident who was in their 70s. The individual had underlying conditions. They first became ill on June 19, 2020, and passed away on June 29, 2020. How they got COVID-19 is unknown.”
Barron County Public Health reminds everyone that COVID-19 is still here.
“It is in our communities,” the department said. “Physical distancing and other recommendations should be followed to the fullest extent possible. Everyone can do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The department suggests the following to help prevent its spread:
> Stay home when sick.
> Wear a cloth face covering when it is hard to keep at least 6 feet away from others.
> Avoid all non-essential trips.
> Wash hands often with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
> If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
> Avoid large gatherings such as concerts and festivals.
> Cover the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
> Avoid touching the face.
> When sick, call the doctor or hospital before going in.
> Businesses are strongly encouraged to follow guidance from the Wisconsin Economic Development Cooperation (WEDC), https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/.
Those with questions about COVID-19 can call 2-1-1 or text COVID-19 to 211-211.
For the latest information: Barron County Public Health on Facebook or the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.