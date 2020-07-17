COVID-19 test kit

This file photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC's laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. 

 HOGP

Barron County Public Health reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, July 16.

Public Health stated that all are isolating at home. All are sick and exhibiting symptoms. Three had been in close contact with positive cases. Five do not know how they got sick.

"Many of the new cases over the past week are connected to attending gatherings, get-togethers, and visiting crowded indoor spaces. Please, wear masks in public and avoid gathering with people that don't live in your home. Wash or sanitize your hands often and stay home if you feel sick."

Anyone with symptoms should stay home and call their doctor to be tested. For more information on symptoms of COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments