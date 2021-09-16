Wisconsin is experiencing another surge in COVID-19 cases. This is impacting hospitals and local health departments across Wisconsin and the United States. Difficult decisions on COVID-19 response are having to be made. Many public health departments are once again entering into crisis standards of practice due to the overwhelming number of cases coming in each day.
Due to the surge in cases in our communities, Public Health operations are shifting. Barron County Public Health is back to working under crisis standards of practice. Follow up phone calls to people who test positive for COVID-19 are now being prioritized. At this time, phone calls will only be made to older adults, children and those who are non-English speaking. All others will receive a letter in the mail.
“We know people who test positive have many questions, but unfortunately with so many cases coming in each day, it is no longer possible to call each and every case, said Health Officer Laura Sauve. “Everyone who tests positive will receive the information they need. It just may now come in the mail instead of through a phone call. Our staff will follow up with those outside of the priority groups as time allows.”
So what does this mean? It means if you are an older adult, child or do not speak English you will receive a phone call from Public Health to let you know you tested positive and give you guidance on next steps. If you do not fall into one of these groups, you will receive a letter in the mail letting you know that you tested positive along with all the information you need. If you test positive it is important that you stay home and away from others. For more information on what to do after you test positive visit- https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p02627.pdf
