Following the confirmation of Barron County's first confirmed case of COVID-19, the Barron County Public Health released this statement on Wednesday, April 1:
Within the last hour, Barron County Public Health received notification of our first confirmed case of COVID-19.
The person who tested positive lives and works in Barron County. They are isolating at home and will continue to do so based on guidelines from Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
A Barron County Public Health nurse has spoken with the individual. Public Health is working to identify contacts that the person may have had. Staff will follow up with anyone who may have been exposed to provide appropriate guidance.
“There is no need for the public to panic,” says Laura Sauve, Health Officer. “We have been preparing for a case of COVID-19 in Barron County and are taking the necessary steps to limit further spread.”
It is important that everyone works together to stop the spread of COVID-19. Please remember:
• No one should be meeting or gathering with anyone other than the people who live in their home. (including playdates and sleepovers, parties, large family dinners, and individual visitors)
• People should not be traveling except to go to the grocery store, the doctor, to pick up necessary items or go to and from work.
• It is important to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Avoid touching your face.
• If you get sick, please call before going in to the clinic or hospital.
“Barron County Public Health is ready to handle positive cases of COVID-19. We will continue to work with Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control, and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy,” concludes Health officer Sauve.
For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit:
• WI DHS COVID-19: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm
• CDC COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
You can also follow Barron County Public Health or Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Facebook.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.