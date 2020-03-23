Barron County has issued the following travel advisory:
Pursuant to the obligations and powers set forth in the Wisconsin Statutes, including but not limited those in Wis. Stat. § 252.03(1) and Wis. Stat. § 252.06, the Barron County Public Health Officer has authority to set forth certain recommendations and directives to protect the health, welfare and safety of people and property in Barron County. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus in the United States and in Wisconsin, the Barron County Public Health Officer has issued a Travel Advisory Order.
1. All unnecessary travel is discouraged throughout the United States at this time.
2. People with seasonal or recreational properties in Barron County are strongly encouraged to remain at their permanent residence. If seasonal or recreational property owners do travel into Barron County, they are required to self-quarantine for fourteen (14) days in order to stop COVID-19 community-to-community spread. Property owners must plan accordingly and bring 14 days of supplies with them. Self-quarantine does not permit shopping at local stores for these supplies.
3. All people residing (permanent or seasonal) in Barron County must comply with other restrictions, such as the Wisconsin Governor’s Executive Orders. Please be aware that there may be future health and travel restrictions.
4. Barron County has a large population of older adults and vulnerable populations. These populations are at the highest risk of COVID-19; it is our priority to keep people in Barron County healthy and safe.
5. Barron County is a rural community with limited healthcare capacity. It is important we take all precautions necessary as to not overwhelm our healthcare systems.
6. Barron County campgrounds will remain closed until further notice.
For the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 follow Barron County’s website for official information: https://www.barroncountywi.gov/ and the Wisconsin DHS: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/index.htm
