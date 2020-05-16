The Barron County Public Health Department issued the attached guidelines following the Supreme Court's striking down of the Safer at Home extension that was to be in place until May 26.

"It is important to note that while the Safer at Home order may be gone, the virus is not. COVID-19 still poses a risk to our community," said Health Officer Laura Sauve.  "We all need to work together to protect ourselves, families, and those in our community who are the most vulnerable. Barron County strongly encourages everyone to follow the guidance to the greatest extent possible. Together we can help keep the curve flat and protect our community."  

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments