Barron County held its first drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, March 5. The clinic was held at Barron Electric. Residents were able to pull into the garage and receive their shot while sitting in their vehicle. The event was able to vaccinate 240 people from the groups who the state has made eligible. The clinic vaccinated those who registered with Public Health and was by appointment only.
“We would like to thank all the partners that helped make this event possible, said Health Officer Laura Sauve. “Barron Electric, Emergency Services of Barron County Volunteers, Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry volunteers and Cumberland Healthcare. We hope to expand these clinics as more vaccines become available.”
The vaccine is still in limited supply. The State is prioritizing who receives the vaccine first. As of March 1 the following groups are able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:
- Education and childcare workers
- Public-facing essential workers
- Utility and communications infrastructure
- Public transit
- Food supply chain: agriculture production workers, agriculture support providers, food production workers, retail food workers, and hunger relief personnel.
- Non-frontline essential health care personnel
- Congregate living facility staff and residents
Anyone that fits into one of these groups should contact their regular healthcare provider directly to register for the shot. Information for signing up through your primary healthcare provider can be found at https://www.barroncountwi.gov.
People who do not have healthcare provider or have not been able to register through their healthcare provider can register with Public Health. Barron County Public Health will be helping to match eligible people to vaccine as it becomes available. To register through Public Health you can visit, www.barroncountywi.gov and complete the short survey. If you do not have internet access you may call 715-537-6123 to register.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/keythingstoknow.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.