On June 16, Barron County updated its recommendations on large gatherings. Recommendations for indoor gatherings has been increased to 50 people. Recommendations for outdoor gatherings has been increased to 100 people.
“These numbers are recommended as long as physical distancing can be followed,” the Barron County Department of Health said. “It is important to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet between people and have hand washing or sanitization available.”
“Local access to testing has significantly improved, our healthcare systems have not been overwhelmed, and the number of cases remains low,” said Health Officer Laura Sauve. “However, we know that waves of COVID-19 infection could happen this summer, fall, and winter until a vaccine is available. It is important that everyone continues to follow recommendations to ensure the safety of themselves, their family and friends, and the community.”
Residents are being asked to continue working to prevent, slow, and control the spread of COVID-19. Anyone can choose to take measures that are more restrictive if they believe it is in their best interest.
> Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water is not available.
> Avoid touching your face, eyes, and mouth.
> Frequently clean and disinfect shared spaces and commonly used objects.
> Stay home when you have any symptoms of illness, except to get medical care.
> Limit non-essential and recreational travel and avoid travel to high-risk locations.
> Stay at least 6 feet away from other people, when possible.
> Wear a cloth face covering when you are not able to stay 6 feet away from others.
> High-risk individuals over the age of 65 and/or with underlying medical conditions may need to take additional precautions. For example, avoid large groups of any size, especially indoors.
“Barron County Public Health will continue to monitor conditions and provide resources to the community,” the department said. “We will take steps, as appropriate should conditions worsen.”
For more information on COVID-19, call 211, follow Barron County Public Health or Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Facebook, or visit:
> WI DHS COVID-19: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm
> CDC COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
