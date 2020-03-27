The Barron County Health Department is urging to stay home. The department issued this statement on Friday morning, March 27:
On March 24th, the state of Wisconsin issued a “Safer at Home” order. This means all residents need to stay at home as much as possible and all businesses that are not considered essential must close. Many businesses in Barron County are considered essential and will remain open. It is OK to go to work if you work for an essential business. Your employer will let you know if the business you work for is considered essential.
Here are some important things to keep in mind:
> No one should be meeting or gathering with anyone other than the people who live in their home.
> We should not be traveling except to go to the grocery store, the doctor, to pick up necessary items or go to and from work.
> Many restaurants are still open for take-out only. It is ok to pick up food from a restaurant and take it home to eat it.
> While it is best to stay home as much as possible. It is OK to go outside. Fresh air is healthy for everyone. It is OK to take a walk outside of your home just be sure to stay at least 6 feet away from anyone else who might be out. Parks in Barron County are open, but playground equipment is closed.
> It is OK to leave home to provide care for a family member not living in your home
> If you get sick, please call your doctor before going in to the clinic or hospital.
> If you are sick stay away from others in your home
If you choose not to follow the guidelines in the order you could be fined by local police. It is important that everyone do their part to keep the community healthy and safe. Stay home, wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, cover your cough and sneeze and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.
“If we all work together we will get through this faster, says Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. “Use this time to reconnect (from a distance) with your friends and family. Technology has many ways to bring us together while apart. Enjoy the slower pace. Stay home. Stay Safe. We will get through this. We are Barron County Strong.”
Please make sure to get your information from reliable sources such as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, or Barron County Public Health. If you have questions about COVID-19 please dial 2-1-1.
