Weather Alert

...Just a glancing blow from a large winter system... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Burnett and Washburn Counties. In Minnesota, Pine and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&