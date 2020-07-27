BARRON COUNTY– A third person in Barron County has passed away from complications caused by COVID-19. The individual was in their 70s with underlying health conditions.
“This is a sad day for Barron County but also an important reminder to our community to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent further deaths,” said Health Officer Laura Sauve.
Barron County Public Health urges community members to help to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “
“Stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms, wear a cloth mask when in public, and wash your hands often,” the health department said. “Avoid any unnecessary travel and do not gather with those who do not live in your home. Businesses are strongly encouraged to follow guidance from the Wisconsin Economic Development Cooperation (WEDC) https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/.”
Testing for COVID-19 is available at all local clinics. People are advised to stay home if they get sick and call their doctor before going in for medical care.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are:
> Fever or chills
> Cough
> Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
> Fatigue
> Muscle or body aches
> Headache
> New loss of taste or smell
> Sore throat
> Congestion or runny nose
> Nausea or vomiting
> Diarrhea
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can dial 2-1-1, text COVID-19 to 211-211, and follow Barron County Public Health on Facebook or visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.
