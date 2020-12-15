A Citizen Action and Advisory Team has been formed in Barron County to help advise and help Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, the department, and the community on different issues.
The 14 members include Chris Allen, Anna DeMers, Colleen Erb, Thomas Bearheart, Sue Zahrbock, Clare Janty, Nikki Thompson, Dan Erickson, Peter Muschinske, Mary Hoeft, Otieno Oduor, ShariAnn Katterhagen, Sheena Mann, and Heavan Hightower.
Eight of the people were chosen by the sheriff from 38 applications and then those eight choose the remainder of the team. The team will start meeting monthly starting in January to discuss topics in the community that can help everyone, including law enforcement, and make Barron County even better.
Some of the topics include:
> Domestic Abuse-Embrace
> Race – Diversity
> Drugs and Alcohol
> Homelessness
> Law Enforcement – Hiring, Use of force, Procedures
> And others as the need arises.
The plan of the group is to pick a topic, educate themselves on it, with the use of small groups including inviting many of the others who wanted to join the team to help, and then educate the community or law enforcement on the issue to help everyone grow. The plan is to continue to let people know what the group is doing through press release and hosting events.
The sheriff said he thanks all the people who applied to serve on the team and looks forward to tackling any issue from different perspectives and putting Barron County ahead of the curve when it comes to addressing issues and formulating solutions.
