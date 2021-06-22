Barrett Road
Danielsen, Brian

TOWN OF TREGO – Barrett Road will be closed for 3,000 feet west of Hwy. 53 for culvert pipe replacement from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 23-24.

Intermittent flagging operations will take place on the road for general construction on Monday through Thursday, June 28 to July 8.

