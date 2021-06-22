TOWN OF TREGO – Barrett Road will be closed for 3,000 feet west of Hwy. 53 for culvert pipe replacement from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 23-24.
Intermittent flagging operations will take place on the road for general construction on Monday through Thursday, June 28 to July 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.