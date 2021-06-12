WASHBURN COUNTY– The theme for the 2021 fair is “How Sweet it is at the Washburn County Fair” and how sweet it is that the fair has announced the 2021 Quilt-Topia Barn Quilt Challenge winners.
The winners were chosen on Saturday, June 5.
“The quilters with their designs and craftmanship surpassed all expectations with their talents,” the event’s organizers said. ‘The judges had a difficult time narrowing down the field to three winners. The attendees of Washburn County Family Fest cast their ballots and determined the People’s Choice Award. Thank you to everyone who created a quilt block for consideration.”
First place award went to Jeanne Holtzman, who will receive a cash prize and her design will be painted onto a barn quilt to be displayed at the fairgrounds.
The second-place recipient is Hythe Mann, and she will receive a cash prize.
Third place went to Charlotte Thompson, who also receives a cash prize.
The People’s Choice Award nearly matched in color the winning quilt block of Julie Schletty.
“Congratulations to all our participants!” the organizers said. “Join us next year for another barn quilt challenge and help us to bee-utify our Washburn County Fairgrounds.”
Each year a new barn quilt will be added to a barn as part of beautifying the fairgrounds, a community project for all to enjoy.
Barn quilts were originally conceived to encourage economic development by promoting ag-tourism and local businesses while bringing travelers to rural areas. While quilts are usually made up of a series of squares of the same pattern placed together, a barn quilt is always a single square.
