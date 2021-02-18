Due to inclement weather in the southern United States, shipment of vaccine for this week’s Washburn County Health Department clinic has been delayed. The Health Department was notified Wednesday evening that the 100 doses allotted this week will not be arriving for the clinic scheduled on Friday, Feb. 19. scheduled appointments this week were for first dose only.
Anyone who scheduled an appointment for this week’s clinic will receive a call from the health department to reschedule their appointment. No action is required on their part.
Anyone who registered online or provided their e-mail address when registering by phone will receive updated confirmation emails for their first and second dose appointments with the new dates. Anyone who scheduled vaccination elsewhere before the rescheduled clinic date should call the Health Department at 715.635.4400 to cancel the appointment.
