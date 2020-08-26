WASHBURN COUNTY– People who are looking to get out and explore but don't want to travel too far will find local deals on the Backyard Escape Stamp Card for activities in Washburn County. With roughly 50 participating businesses, the Backyard Escape offers a variety of deals on outdoor recreation, shopping, dining and lodging.
Looking to get out on an area lake with a fishing guide? There’s a deal for that. Looking to spend some time on the Namekagon River? There’s a deal for that. Looking for some discounts at local restaurants or retailers? There are deals for that as well.
The Backyard Escape promotion runs through September 30. Stamp cards can be ordered at WashburnCounty.org/Backyard-Escape. No fee is charged for the stamp card, but there is a limit of one stamp card per household. For those who would rather pick it up in person to start using it right away, the cards are available at the Washburn County Visitor Center in Spooner, Shell Lake City Hall, and Jack Link’s Aquatic & Activity Center.
Information on the lodging promotions and offers can be found on the website. Some restrictions apply for the offers, so so card users should check with the businesses for any restrictions or limited availability.
For more information on the Backyard Escape: Washburn County Tourism Association, 715.635.9696 or email tourism@washburncounty.org. Enjoy our time exploring your own backyard!
