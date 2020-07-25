SPOONER– The Spooner Babe Ruth baseball team hammered out an 11-4 victory over Exeland at Merchant Park in Spooner.

Merchant Park will again be hosting Babe Ruth baseball games for those who want to go out and cheer on the young players.

On Wednesday, July 29, at 6 p.m., the Babe Ruth squad will host Barron.

Then at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, a Babe Ruth baseball will be played at Merchant Park when Spooner hosts Northwood.

