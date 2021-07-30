Awards for saving lives
Grantsburg Police Chief Dan Wald (left) and and Burnett County Sheriff Tracy Finch (at right) present Commendation Letters and Life Saving Pins to (from left) Grantsburg Police Officer Joel Klatt and Burnett County Sheriff’s Deputies Patrick Carlson and Caryn Krupa.

In June, during a seven-day period, two people had their lives saved by the skilled use of drone operators Carlson and Klatt, who located and brought two people to safety.

In July Krupa had to sacrifice her own safety by breaking the window of a burning vehicle and pulling a person out to safety. “She put herself directly in harm’s way to save this person’s life,” said Finch.

She added, “Every summer there are countless situations that law enforcement acts on to prevent further injury, damage or death. None of these situations surprise me, since I know how great our people are. This is just an opportunity to boast for those that would never do so for themselves.”

