Minnesota explorer and author Natalie Warren will share the inside story of the paddling adventure of a lifetime from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at The Park Center in Hayward.
A lifelong paddler and river lover, Warren will discuss the practicalities of planning a canoe expedition and will share stories of the pleasures, perils and enduring wonders of the wilderness. In her book, “Hudson Bay Bound: Two Women, One Dog, Two Thousand Miles to the Arctic,” Warren tells the story of a modern journey along the water route first made famous by the late broadcast journalist Eric Sevareid in his 1935 classic “Canoeing with the Cree,” and the relationships with places and people she built along the way.
From snake nests to sweltering heat, polar bears and paddling in unrelenting winds, the 85-day journey of the first two women to canoe the 2,000-mile route from Minneapolis to Hudson Bay was filled with twists and turns.
Warren has since canoed the length of the Mississippi River and won first place in the Yukon River Quest in the women’s voyageur division, paddling 450 miles in 53 hours. She is a contributing writer to outdoor publications, and has worked with Bancroft Arnesen Explore, Wild Rivers Conservancy, and River Management Society, along with starting a nonprofit to present urban rivers as natural, dynamic classrooms for youth.
The presentation is sponsored by Wild Rivers Conservancy, with support from Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hayward, The Park Center and the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce.
While this event is free, registration is limited. To reserve seats:
To more information about upcoming events, visit the Wild Rivers Conservancy (formerly the St. Croix River Association) at wildriversconservancy.org/events.
