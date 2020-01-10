SPOONER– The rich and long history of North America's most important watercraft, the canoe, will be the subject of a presentation and book signing by author Mark Neuzil at the Wisconsin Canoe Heritage Museum on Friday, Jan. 17.
The talk and signing begins at 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Neuzil is professor and chair of the journalism program at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. A frequent speaker and writer on environmental issues, he is the author or co-author of eight books, including “Canoes: A Natural History in North America” (with Norman Sims). He has worked for the Associated Press, the Minneapolis Star Tribune, and was a licensed wilderness guide and summer park ranger as a young man.
Neuzil also will sign copies of his book, which will be available for purchase. Visitors also are invited to attend a reception and happy hour prior to the presentation and to tour the museum starting at 6:30 p.m.
The museum is at 312 N. Front St.
For more information: 715.635.2479 or info@WisconsinCanoeHeritageMuseum.org.
