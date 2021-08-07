Author Anthony Bukoski will be at Spooner Memorial Library on August 12 at 6 p.m. The library is excited to welcome him back to share his newest collection of short stories, “The Blondes of Wisconsin.”
Anthony Bukoski’s stories are full of water. His beloved Lake Superior, of course, as vast and important as an ocean in the minds and souls of his characters. Other lakes, rivers, streams flow like a liquid web through his stories.
In our phone interview Bukoski talks about the water in his stories.
“You have the surface plane of the water,” he said, “and you have the depth. It works in two ways. I explore this question of depth and the significance of the lake.”
In Bukoski’s most recent collection of short stories, “The Blondes of Wisconsin,” we also find water, the vast Atlantic, traversed by the Polish immigrants that begrudgingly fill Bukoski’s stories and the trusty old Lake Superior.
By now, those of us who read Bukoski understand the water well, but what about this boxer, Ed Bronkowski, a sometimes very unlucky man with dementia, who is, nonetheless, full of love?
“I have boxed some myself,” said Bukoski. And after having pituitary gland surgery (which went well), Bukoski (the names Bronkowski-Bukoski are confusingly similar, aren’t they?) would sometimes feel disoriented, and even stumble. Coupled with his experience in boxing, this made him relate more easily to someone with boxer’s dementia. This is how Ed Bronkowski was born in Bukoski’s mind.
Contrary to what one might believe, it is not Ed who feels like Bukoski’s alter ego in the book, if one may be so bold to make assumptions. A certain Mr. Slinker, a writer, pops up here and there, adding beautiful and deep thoughts about language. Then there is Ed Bronkowski’s nephew, Andrzej, who listens deeply to Ed when nobody else will and whose love is as great as Lake Superior, a light in the increasingly thickening darkness of Bronkowski’s mind and memory.
Bukoski listens politely over the phone to these attempts at understanding his characters. There isn’t just one alter ego, he explains. Many of the characters, he said, have parts of him in them.
In addition to the water, another constant in Bukoski’s books and short stories is the Polish people.
“I want so much to write about us,” Bukoski said. “I want to bring attention to us up here in Superior. I want to show the nearness, the communities. I want us to be celebrated.”
