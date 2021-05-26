MINONG– Two ATVers are in the hospital after what started as an ATV excursion turned into a crash with life-threatening injuries.
Alex Ostrowski and her passenger, Nathan Runions, were ATVing on Friday afternoon, May 21, and were on Becherer Drive, which was very wet from very recent rain, when they came up to the intersection with Smith Bridge Road. According to a fellow ATVer who saw the accident, the ATV’s brakes locked up at the intersection and the ATV slid sideways before rolling 1 ½ times and landing on top of Ostrowski and Runions.
They were unconscious and bleeding from head injuries when officers from the Washburn County Sheriff’s Department, Minong Police Department, and Department of Natural Resources and emergency medical technicians from Minong Ambulance arrived.
Ostrowski and Runions were taken to Minong Airport, and Runions was helicoptered to Duluth for medical care, and Ostrowski was taken to Spooner Health and then flown to the Twin Cities.
They were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
GoFundMe.com pages have been set up for both of them to help the defray the medical expenses for their critical injuries.
Ostrowski is described on her page as a “beautiful soul.” The page said she had brain bleeding and swelling, but the extent of any brain damage will not be known until she is brought out of her medically induced coma. She has undergone some surgery already and has a “very long road of recovery ahead.”
“Please say a prayer, give positive vibes, and cross fingers that Alex will pull through this. She is a very strong willed, determined woman,” said Elissa Lisenby, who organized the page.
Runions suffered multiple skull fractures and broken ribs, and GoFundMe page said he has gone through a long and complex surgery to his skull.
“He remains on life support and is fighting for his life,” said the page organizers, Hannah Elizabeth and Jelena Runions. “He is still in very critical condition and we are asking for some help to cover medical expenses as the future is unpredictable at this point.”
They said that “Nature Nate” is “is a loving and protective son, a brother most wished they had, the best uncle to his two nieces and nephew that mean the world to him, amazing guitarist, hard worker, a philosophical genius, a driftless gypsy just waiting for his next adventure, the walking history encyclopedia who will demolish you in any political debate.”
They said that he “is the easiest target for any comical roast with a soul that takes it like he is auditioning for Comedy Central. Nathan is strong willed and stubborn as a bull.”
They said they are praying for Runions and Ostrowski, and they ask others to pray for them also.
