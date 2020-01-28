WASHBURN COUNTY– A case in Washburn County has the distinction of earning Attorney General Josh Kaul's first formal AG Opinion of his term, using the transparent process announced in June of 2019.
The eight-page AG Opinion addressed to Washburn County Corporation Counsel Mary Ann Hook Swan regards a practice by some counties of entering into lease agreements with private companies for rights to gravel on county-owned land. The opinion concerns whether certain provisions in Chapter 83 of the Wisconsin Statutes prevent that arrangement.
It also addresses whether Wisconsin’s constitutional “public purpose” doctrine is implicated.
Kaul concluded that the statutes referenced do not forbid a county from entering into the agreements and that other statutes govern the county's ability to take part in lease agreements relating to mineral rights, which would include gravel.
Kaul also said that as long as the county receives “adequate consideration,” such as payments, the public purpose doctrine would not bar the private sales.
The opinion had been requested in 2017 by the county's former corporation counsel, Jeffrey Kohler. Brad Schimel was the attorney general at the time. The county had sought gravel for several road projects in the northern part of the county and found a site on county forest land. With no gravel-crushing equipment of its own, the highway department entered a lease agreement with a private contractor which included a provision that the contractor could sell gravel from the site to private individuals with the permission of the county highway and dam committee.
“Such sales would be lucrative to the county,” Kohler said in the letter to Schimel.
Kohler had interpreted the statutes and a previous attorney general-issued opinion as saying the county could sell road materials only to municipalities and school districts in the county. He said the opinion was “crystal clear” in his mind.
