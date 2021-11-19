SPOONER– The Washburn County Health Department is alerting the public of COVID-19 exposure that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 13, at a privately sponsored homecoming dance held at the Spooner Civic Center. The Washburn County Health Department is releasing the notification to ensure that any individuals who were at the event can take steps to protect their health.
"If you were at event and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 stay home, do not go to school or work, and contact a healthcare provider to be tested," the health department said.
Symptoms may develop two to 14 days after exposure, so attendees should continue to monitor themselves. Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
> Fever or chills
>Cough
> Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
> Fatigue
> Muscle or body aches
> Headache
> New loss of taste or smell
> Sore throat
> Congestion or Runny nose
> Nausea or Vomiting
> Diarrhea
For more information on COVID-19 symptoms: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/symptoms.htm
Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine but should mask and monitor for symptoms for 14 days after exposure. If fully vaccinated individuals develop symptoms, they should seek testing and stay home until a test result is returned.
"If you are in a public place, you should expect to come into contact with COVID-19," the health department said. "It remains important to protect yourself and others with frequent hand washing, physical distancing, wearing masks, staying home when you have any symptoms, and seeking testing."
More COVID-19 information for Washburn County can be found at https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak. Questions can be emailed to health@co.washburn.wi.us.
