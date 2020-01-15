State Assembly lawmakers will vote Wednesday on whether to override Gov. Tony Evers’ veto of a bill that would decrease state training requirements for nurse aides.
Evers vetoed the bill in November. Under the plan, certified nursing assistants would only be required to complete 75 hours of training, the federal minimum. Current state law requires 120 hours.
In his veto message, Evers said the plan would hurt the quality of patient care and lead to more turnover in nursing assistant positions. A number of groups, including AARP, Alzheimer’s Association and Disability Rights Wisconsin also opposed the bill.
Supporters of the measure, which passed the Assembly with a bipartisan vote of 66-31 in May, argue it will help address the state’s shortage of nurse aides.
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, on Monday said Evers "couldn’t see the forest for the trees on this issue."
Steineke accused Evers of "failing to understand that this bipartisan bill would’ve brought much needed relief to so many of our elderly throughout the state."
The bill was supported by groups including Mayo Clinic Health System, Wisconsin Assisted Living Association and Disability Service Provider Network.
Three Democrats joined all Republicans in supporting the bill in May: Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska; Rep. Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield; and Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton. If all three remain supportive of the bill this week, the Assembly will have the necessary two-thirds support to override the governor’s veto.
The Assembly has previously attempted to override three of the governor’s budget vetoes related to mental health services in Wisconsin. Those override attempts were unsuccessful.
Adoption Proposals Also Up For Votes
The Assembly will also vote on several bills related to adoption in Wisconsin. The measures are the result of a legislative task force on the issue.
One of the plans would eliminate the right to a jury trial in an involuntary termination of parental rights proceeding. Involuntary termination of parental rights can be spurred by several events, including abandonment. The bill would add parental incarceration and drug use by the mother during pregnancy to that list.
The proposal would also require the first review of a child’s permanency plan be held in court within six months of the child’s removal from home.
Other bills in the package would:
Allow involuntary termination of parental rights if a child is placed in a foster home, group home, nonsecured residential care center for children and youth, or shelter care facility for 15 of the most recent 22 months.
Create a state procedure that allows adoptive and birth parents to enter into a so-called "open adoption," where birth parents remain involved in the child’s life. Current law does not recognize open adoptions in Wisconsin.
Expand the rights of a foster parent or physical custodian in any hearing on a requested change in a child’s placement.
Changes guidelines that children must be placed with relatives "whenever possible" to guidelines that specify those placements should occur only if they’re in the child’s best interest.
A pair of bills from the Joint Legislative Council's Study Committee on Child Placement and Support would also add a requirement that child custody cases take into account whether equal time with both parents is in the child’s best interest and requires a court to issue "specific finding of fact" to justify why a parent is awarded less than 25 percent of the time with their child.
None of the adoption proposals have been voted on in the Senate.
Other Bills Under Consideration
Other proposals up for votes Wednesday would:
Bar local governments from increasing property taxes after taking over a service formerly provided by another local entity. The bill has yet to be voted on in the Senate.
Speed up criminal proceedings when a victim or witness is an elder person and preserve the testimony of a crime victim or witness who is an elder person. This measure is part of a package of bills related to elder abuse. The bill has yet to be voted on in the Senate.
Require signs informing about Lyme disease in state parks, state trails, state recreational areas and state forests. This bill is part of a package related to Lyme disease prevention. This bill has already passed the Senate. If approved, it moves to Evers’ desk for his signature.
Make insect repellent available for sale in state parks and state forests. This measure is also part of the Lyme disease package. It has also passed the Senate and will move to Evers’ desk if approved.
The Assembly is expected to reconvene next week for more action. The current legislative session is expected to end by early spring.
