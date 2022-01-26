The Wisconsin Assembly advanced bills Tuesday that would prevent the state and its agencies from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations. Lawmakers also approved bills that would increase penalties for crimes ranging from retail theft to damaging historical property.
Republicans have proposed a series of bills in recent months to ban or otherwise add workarounds for COVID-19 vaccine requirements, arguing such measures restrict people's personal freedoms.
Wisconsin's seven-day test positivity rate continues to trend above 24 percent as of Tuesday.
State lawmakers spent more than half an hour debating a bill that requires employers to accept proof of natural immunity against COVID-19 as an alternative to a COVID-19 vaccine or weekly testing requirements.
State Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, said she was "mystified" by the legislation.
"I know that we all want the COVID-19 pandemic to be over with," said Subeck. "I know that we want our communities to go back to a sense of normalcy, but we cannot do that if we don't get the pandemic under control."
Subeck noted how individuals previously infected with COVID-19 have gotten it again.
"That natural immunity that you're counting on is not rooted in medical evidence," said Subeck. "We need to continue to get people vaccinated."
State Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, the bill's author, said vaccine mandates are magnifying workforce troubles in many economic sectors. A survey last year found 5 percent of unvaccinated adults quit their jobs over COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
"COVID is very real, I'm not saying it is not," Horlacher said. "But for those people who have had COVID and have fully recovered, you should not be forced to make the moral decision of whether or not to take the jab or keep your job."
The bill passed on a 59-34 party-line vote. It now heads to the state Senate. If the legislation passes there, it's likely to face a veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Another bill, meanwhile, would forbid the state from "(discriminating) against any person based on whether the person has received a vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus ... or is able to show proof of having received such a vaccine."
"It's a real life example of folks who are worried about their private medical information having to be shared just to gain access to their government services," said state Rep. Scott Krug, R-Nekoosa, the bill's author.
Questions about a person's vaccination status aren't currently illegal under federal law.
The bill passed the Assembly on a voice vote and has been sent to the state Senate for concurrence.
