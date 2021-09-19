WASHBURN COUNTY– The trajectory of positive COVID-19 cases in Washburn County does not look promising.
Monday’s weekly update from the Washburn County Health Department showed the county had 53 new cases over the past week – and that number was incomplete since the state’s disease tracking system had an outage over the weekend, delaying positive case reports.
In the prior week, which included the Labor Day Weekend, the county experienced 41 new cases and one death. Nineteen cases occurred in the last week of August. That was a dip compared to the announcement on August 23 that the county had 31 new cases in the previous seven days – just one fewer than the county had in all of June and July.
“We are definitely seeing an increase in cases,” said Washburn County Public Health Director Cheri Nickell. “Delta is as contagious as chickenpox, which is pretty darn contagious!
“Across the state, we are seeing some breakthrough with vaccinated people, but it’s still much higher with unvaccinated. Hospitalizations remain low among the vaccinated compared with unvaccinated,” she said.
Delta remains the dominant strain.
“Cases of COVID-19 are continuing to rise as the more contagious Delta variant now makes up over 99% of COVID cases nationwide,” the health department said early in September.
As of Monday, the county has had 1,777 positive cases (67 of them currently active cases) and 25 deaths due to COVID-19 or its complications.
The increasing number of cases has the county health department recruiting a limited term communicable disease surveillance nurse who would monitor and investigate suspected cases, and who would do the contact tracing through December 31.
The number of vaccinated county residents is creeping up by increments, now standing at 57% who have had at least one dose, or 8,964 people. That is a slight increase over last week’s number, 56.5%. The county stands at 54.4% fully vaccinated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.