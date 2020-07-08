SPOONER– Arts in Hand Gallery in downtown Spooner reopened on June 5 after nearly three months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With all the art shows canceled this summer, reopening galleries like Arts in Hand is important not only to our non-profit arts advocacy organization, but also to the artists who lost sales revenue critical to their livelihood,” said Mike Threinen, who heads up the gallery’s management committee.
The gallery has been open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Starting July 2, the gallery will be open Thursdays as well at the same hours, with possibly an additional day open by the middle or end of July.
The gallery and governing board are managed and staffed solely by volunteers; no employees or board members are paid.
Since reopening, many artists have brought in new work that they created during past three months. Some examples are:
> Spalted wood art by David and Jeneice Haessig.
> Pastel art by Catherine Sebek.
> Glass pieces by Liz Alberg.
> Photography by Lisa/Randy Lee and Earl Duckett
“It’s exciting to see all the new work from local artists,” said Carmella Crandell. “When I walk in the door at 210 Walnut St., it just feels so good to be surrounded by such lovely craftsmanship and gorgeous artwork!”
More info
For additional information or to become a member artist or supporter of the non-profit Wisconsin’s Northwest Heritage Passage: artsinhand.com, artsinhand@centurytel.net or 715.635.9303.
