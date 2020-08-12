SHELL LAKE— The Shell Lake Arts Center said it is beyond proud to be wrapping up its first-ever summer of completely virtual arts camp programming.
It is the center's first attempt at online programming, and having a successful virtual season in the absence of its in-person camps and workshops has been a major accomplishment for the staff and faculty.
Over the course of the past three months, the Shell Lake Arts Center has offered eight uniquely different online camps, including Trombone Day, Big Band Jazz Camp, Concert Band Camp, Musical Theatre Camp, Music Production Camp, Trumpet Workshop, Jazz Saxophone Day, and Guitar & Bass Lessons.
Within those camps, students of all ages were able to participate in masterclasses, topic-specific classes, Q&A’s, and small group discussions. Students also were able to learn how to remotely record big band tunes or musical numbers to best create the feeling of in-person performances that bring campers back summer after summer.
The Shell Lake Arts Center welcomed hundreds of students virtually over the course of the eight camps, hailing from all around the country and even globally. The center said it was grateful to offer online camps for all ages at a reduced rate, and even for free, to make their educational arts opportunities affordable and accessible to as many people as possible.
As they look forward to the days ahead, the Shell Lake Arts Center is hopeful to bring in-person camps back to the center as soon as it is safe for their communities, students, faculty, and staff.
"Having accomplished summer arts programming at such a high level, the Center staff and faculty are looking forward to continuing to create unique and diverse opportunities within the arts for adults and young people everywhere," the arts center said
For more information about programs at the Shell Lake Arts Center or how to donate:715.468.2414 or www.shelllakeartscenter.org.
