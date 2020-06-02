SHELL LAKE— The Shell Lake Arts Center is continuing its long history of offering jazz and concert band camps, but this year, they, and other classes, will be online via Zoom and related platforms, making them available to young musicians everywhere.
Jazz Camp
Online Jazz Camp will be occurring June 22, 24, 26, 29, and July 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Led by program director and renowned Los Angeles saxophonist Tom Luer, jazz camp days will be jam-packed with days of master classes, big band rehearsals, listening, improvisation classes, and social time with the counselors.
The music of big band director and composer Gordon Goodwin will be featured, and he will be joining the classes for a Q&A session. Students will learn how to use the online recording software, and be able to keep the recordings their band makes remotely.
Concert Band Camp
Online Concert Band Camp will be July 13, 15, 17, 20, and 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Led by program director and local band director of University of Wisconsin-River Falls Kris Tjornehoj, concert band camp days will be fueled by options of classical theory, master classes, personal lessons, and unique and fun musical offerings to make camp best suited for each camper.
Guest composer Alex Shapiro will be make a special appearance as well, working with students and guiding practice through compositions and conducting.
More information
For more info about programs at the arts center, or how to donate: 715.468.2414 or shelllakeartscenter.org.
