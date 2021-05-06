SHELL LAKE — The Shell Lake Arts Center will host its Adult Big Band Workshop on June 18-20. Students will perform jazz big band music under the guidance of nationally recognized teaching-artist faculty.
The workshop for adults is open to all levels of experience, from beginner to advanced. Whether perfecting jazz skills or needing to polish the dust off an instrument, it is a chance to join top-notch faculty for a weekend of rehearsing, jamming, and learning more about jazz.
Leading the weekend program is Greg Keel, a long-time faculty member of the arts center's jazz programs, serving as the program director for many years until 2020 when he joined the center's Board of Directors. He is on the faculty at MacPhail Center for Music, Carleton College, and Hamline University.
He has performed with a wide range of entertainment luminaries including Aretha Franklin, Dizzy Gillespie, Mel Torme, The O’Jays, Natalie Cole, Johnny Mathis, The Fifth Dimension, Frankie Valli, Lou Rawls, Doc Severinsen, Bobby Vinton, Bob Hope, The Temptations, and the Minnesota Orchestra.
Directing brass is Robert Baca, professor of trumpet and director of jazz studies at the all-undergraduate University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Under Baca's direction, the UW-Eau Claire Jazz Ensemble I has recorded 21 CDs, received the Down Beat award for Jazz Ensemble eight times, and been nominated for a Grammy twice.
Recently Baca conducted the National High School Honors Jazz Ensemble for the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) at their national convention in Nashville, Tennessee. Recently he received the first “Career Excellence in Teaching Award” presented by the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and was runner-up for the "Teacher Of The Year” UW-System Award.
Pianist Chris White also will be teaching. He is an instructor of jazz piano and theory at Lake Forest College, North Park University, and North Central College. A busy freelance musician in the Chicago area, he has performed at The Green Mill, The Jazz Showcase, Andy’s, The House of Blues, Navy Pier, The Peninsula Hotel, the Coq D’or at the Drake Hotel, and many more. In 2010 he completed his Doctoral of Musical Arts in Jazz Performance at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
His two CDs, “Young at Heart” and “Tributaries,” are available through his website.
To learn more or register: shelllakeartscenter.org, 715.468.2414 or info@shelllakeartscenter.org.
