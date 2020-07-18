SHELL LAKE— The Shell Lake Arts Center has been awarded a $5,000 Wisconsin Arts Board (WAB) CARES Act emergency grant. It comes in a great time of need and is an additional financial contribution to the initial WAB grant the center received earlier this year.
Instead of typical programming this year, the contributions of the Wisconsin Arts Board will support the Shell Lake Arts Center in two ways: first, through the COVID-19 pandemic as they try to recover from the loss of the camp season and many of their events, helping provide the necessary support needed for their future programming; and second, by contributing to their online arts programming that has been occurring June through mid-August.
In a normal year, the Shell Lake Arts Center serves an estimated 630 youths in arts programs ranging from instrumental and vocal music to theater and visual arts. Throughout its 53-year history, the Arts Center has served more than 40,000 youth and adult learners, many of whom have gone on to become professional performers, directors, recording artists, and college and university professors.
The Wisconsin Arts Board receives pennies from taxpayers each year. The funds then pass to communities throughout the state, fostering educational, cultural, creative, and commercial vitality.
For more information about programs at the Shell Lake Arts Center or how to donate: 715.468.2414 or shelllakeartscenter.org.
