SHELL LAKE– Applications for the 18th annual Shell Lake Fine Art Festival are now available.
The art festival will be held on Saturday, July 3, in Memorial Park.
The Shell Lake Art Festival will adhere to Centers for Disease guidelines for the safety, comfort, and well-being of our artists, patrons, and volunteers.
“There will be additional spacing of artists booth to alleviate crowding,” organizers said. “We are requesting for the safety of all that artists wear a mask/face covering during the art fair. There will be signs requesting patrons to wear face coverings as well.
“At this highly anticipated annual event, patrons will find an outstanding selection of fine art and craft to browse and purchase as they walk among the artisan displays,” they said.
The picturesque setting for the Shell Lake Art Festival is in Memorial Park on the beautiful shores of Shell Lake.
Plenty of free parking is adjacent to the park.
As a juried fine art and fine craft show, applications are juried by three images of the artist’s current work.
“The Shell Lake Art Festival has become a very successful event and we would like to encourage local and regional fine artists/craftspeople to apply,” the organizers said.
Applying
Applications are at shelllake.org/shell-lake-art-fair-742020/, can be picked up at the Shell Lake City Hall, or requested through art festival directors David and Jeneice Haessig, dnjhae@live.com.
Application deadline is May 25.
