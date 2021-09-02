SHELL LAKE – A new artist is in town: Sharon Miller has opened her unique store called Josami Art in Shell Lake.
“Josami” is derived from the names of her daughters Johanna and Samantha and her last name, Miller. Sharon has lived in the area since 1982 when Johanna was born. Both daughters are in health care and share in the excitement of their mom’s new endeavor.
Sharon does acrylic pour painting, applying her paints onto canvas, glass, metal tables, and ceramic tiles. She then uses a blow dryer, straws, pallet knives, even chains to create her designs. All pieces are original, but Sharon will do commission work when clients want to choose their colors.
Last winter Sharon developed and fine-tuned her art in Arizona, going back to Shell Lake to set up shop, opening on July 3 at 404 1st St., around the corner from the Shell Lake State Bank. She is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sharon calls her pieces a “collection of feel good work.”
Sharon selected a black, white, and gray painting and four matching ceramic coasters to donate to Glenview’s summer fundraiser, “Art for Glenview.” The artwork from local artists was featured on Glenview’s Facebook page in August, and they will be displayed at the Shell Lake Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, during Town and Country Days. People may bid online through the Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/events/538461344002843/?active_tab=discussion), and they can bid in person on Saturday during Town and Country Days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.