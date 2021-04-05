SIREN— Martin Johnson III, 49, of Shell Lake has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for allegedly driving while under the influence, eighth offense.
A Wisconsin State trooper responded to the Burnett County Government Center in Siren on Sunday afternoon, April 4, to check on a motorist who had parked a vehicle near the entrance of the sheriff’s office and then opened all of the vehicle’s doors and hood.
During contact with the Johnson, the trooper observed that he showed signs of impairment. The trooper’s investigation, including standardized field sobriety testing, showed that Johnson allegedly was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.
Johnson was arrested and taken to a hospital for an evidentiary chemical test of his blood.
