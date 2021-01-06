MADISON – State Rep. David B. Armstrong (R-Rice Lake) officially took office as representative for the 75th Assembly District on Monday afternoon, Jan. 4, when he joined his colleagues at a ceremony in the Wisconsin State Capitol’s Assembly chambers. The oath was administered by Chief Justice Patience Roggensack.
“It is a great honor to be the voice for the residents of the 75th Assembly District in Madison,” Armstrong said. “The Legislature will have a lot on its plate this session, including COVID-19 and the upcoming state budget process, and I look forward to working with my fellow legislators to address these important issues and many others.”
Armstrong has been appointed to the following Assembly committees:
> Committee on Jobs and the Economy, for which he will serve as vice chair
> Committee on Rural Development
> Committee on Small Business Development
> Committee on Ways and Means
> Committee on Workforce Development
“I believe my experiences in the private sector will be invaluable to my work on these committees, and I will reach out to constituents, employers, and other stakeholders for their input as well,” Armstrong said.
The 75th Assembly District includes most of Barron County and portions of Washburn, Polk, Burnett, Dunn, and Saint Croix counties.
