An armed robbery occurred at McKenzie Landing Restaurant and Bar Friday, Jan. 21, in the Scott Township of Burnett County.
The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at 3:15 a.m. A worker at the establishment said well after she closed, she was walking out to her car when she was confronted by a male wearing a face covering, a hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. She said he had a pistol and demanded money from the bar. He took her purse, keys and cell phone and told her to stay in her car before fleeing on foot.
The worker said she waited a few minutes before heading back into the bar and calling law enforcement.
Burnett County Sheriff Tracy Finch said, “Information on this case was initially withheld due to the nature of the investigation. We believe this case is related to several other bar burglaries in Burnett County and throughout the region.”
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Burnett county Sheriff’s Office at 715.349.2121.
