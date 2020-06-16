Wisconsin's tax season was extended to July 15 this year due to COVID-19, and so far, 2.7 million tax filers have submitted returns out of an expected 3 million. The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) expects filing activity will be brisk the last few weeks of the season and encourages people to file now.
There are advantages to filing sooner rather than later:
> You are more likely to get your refund faster, if you have one coming. If you owe taxes, you may still file now and wait until July 15 to pay.
> If you have questions or need assistance, DOR customer service staff are ready to quickly assist, and there will likely be less waiting time than if you file just before the deadline.
People may use the free, fast and accurate Wisconsin E-file online tool to file their state income taxes, or they may choose to use third-party software from an approved vendor. Like other online tools, Wisconsin E-file does the required math to prevent errors and allows direct deposit or withdrawal from a bank account.
DOR encourages taxpayers with questions to submit them online or call DOR's individual customer service line at 608.266.2486.
Beginning June 16 until July 31, the DOR customer service call center will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The regular hours are from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. We are staying open an extra hour on both Tuesdays and Thursday to better accommodate our busy customers.
Taxpayers will find some helpful resources available on DOR's website at www.revenue.wi.gov including:
> List of free tax help sites across Wisconsin and more information about them.
> Online application that will check the status of your refund.
> Mobile app available free of charge from the Apple or Android app stores.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.