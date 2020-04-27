The Wisconsin National Guard says around 150 soldiers have returned home after spending nearly seven months in Afghanistan.
According to a news release, the 150 members of the Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry are demobilizing in Fort Hood, Texas. They're expected to return to Wisconsin in the coming days.
The group is part of the Wisconsin Army National Guard's "Red Arrow" infantry battalion.
Around 400 soldiers were deployed to Afghanistan in July as security for coalition forces in the region. Around 250 remain in the country.
The National Guard troops' return is part of a larger drawdown of military forces in Afghanistan.
The "Red Arrow" infantry brigade combat team has deployed overseas numerous times since September 11. The National Guard troops supported Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq during tours from 2004 to 2006 and 2009 to 2010.
While hundreds are serving overseas, hundreds more are assisting with Wisconsin's response to the COVID-19 crisis.
More than 2,400 National Guard troops staffed polling locations on the April 7 election due to a shortage of poll workers. Several guard members have since shown symptoms of the coronavirus.
