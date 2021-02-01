MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has announced 30 appointments to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Equity and Inclusion. The Advisory Council will be chaired by Secretary-designee Dawn Crim of the Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) and will provide strategic guidance to the governor, lieutenant governor, and Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary Joel Brennan, in developing a sustainable framework to promote and advance diversity, equity, and inclusion practices across Wisconsin state government.
“Our priority is and always has been building a Wisconsin that works for everyone, and in order to do that, we have to have a state government that reflects the people they serve. Our agencies have done great work over the last two years to refocus the lens on equity and inclusion throughout the administration,” said Gov. Evers. “I’m looking forward to the work that this Council will do to help us expand and improve our efforts to build a state government that interacts with all communities and sectors across the state.”
“Most of us on this council have been doing this work in our organizations and communities for as long as we can remember,” said Secretary-designee Crim. “We have been building each other up, helping each other find paths to success, and creating opportunities when none were available to us. It was always important work and it made an impact. This Council enables us to combine our efforts to take them to the next level. We will work together to leverage our experience and expertise for the benefit of the entire state—because a diverse, equitable, and inclusive society truly does benefit all of us.”
Serving on the Governor’s Advisory Council on Equity and Inclusion will be:
Dawn Crim, Secretary-designee DSPS, Council Chair
Robyn Davis, J.D., President and CEO, Brown County United Way
Marie Summers, Councilwoman, Oneida Business Committee
Mai J. Lo Lee, Diversity Director, Multi-Ethnic Student Affairs Office at UW-Green Bay
Dr. Monica Cummings, Assistant Minister, Bradford Community Church
Dr. LaVar J. Charleston, Associate Dean for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion and Clinical Professor, School of Education, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Dasheika Kidd, Program Manager Housing Resources, Inc & Racine Financial Empowerment Center
Mai Xiong, President, Hmong American Leadership and Economic Development, Eau Claire City Councilmember
Shaundel Spivey, Director, Upward Bound and President/Co-Founder of B.L.A.C.K
Dr. Odawa L.A. White, Dean of Student Affairs, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College
Ruben Hopkins, Chairman/CEO of the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, Inc.
Jessica Boling, Co-Chair, Asian American Pacific Islander Coalition of Wisconsin
Victor Barnett, Founder/Executive Director, Running Rebels Community Organization
Que El-Amin, Co-Founder, Young Enterprising Society
Markasa Tucker, Executive Director of the African American Roundtable, Inc., a project of the Hmong American Women's Association
Tammy Rivera, Executive Director, Southside Organizing Center of Milwaukee
Nisreen Atta, Registered Nurse and Muslim Liaison, Islamic Society of Milwaukee
Beth Wroblewski, Executive Director, Employment Resources, Inc.
Jessica Cavazos, President/CEO, Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce
Dr. Carlton D. Jenkins, Superintendent, Madison Metropolitan School District
Percy Brown, Jr., Director of Equity and Student Achievement, Middleton Cross Plains Area School District
Adin Palau, Assistant Director of Community Relations and Campus Engagement, University of Wisconsin Madison and Chair, State Council on Affirmative Action
Dr. Alex Gee, President and Founder, Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development and Pastor, Fountain of Life Covenant Church
Vanessa McDowell, CEO, YWCA Madison
Amy Pechacek, Secretary-designee, Department of Workforce Development
Kevin Carr, Secretary, Department of Corrections
Mary Kolar, Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs
Karen Timberlake, interim Secretary, Department of Health Services
Joaquín Altoro, Executive Director and CEO, Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority
Emilie Amundson, Secretary, Department of Children and Families
The Council will be staffed by DOA’s Division of Personnel Administrator, Malika Evanco and her team.
The Council is charged with:
Identifying and promoting best practices and excellence in diversity, equity, and inclusion across the state.
Reviewing and analyzing statutes, regulations, and policies to identify equity and inclusion barriers, and recommend changes or amendments, where necessary, to advance diversity, equity and inclusion. Taking into consideration the impact of policies surrounding homeownership, business development, education and other important issues.
Analyzing and evaluating relevant information and data concerning diversity, equity and inclusion; and establishing specific goals and objectives for achieving and enhancing awareness, understanding, and support of underrepresented groups.
Identifying and recommending strategies to increase the utilization of minority and women-owned businesses in the state contracting process.
Identifying and recommending ways to engage, bring visibility, public acknowledgment and recognition to community and state cultural events, significant activities and initiatives of underrepresented communities in Wisconsin.
Providing membership recommendations to ensure that Boards and Commissions reflect the diversity of the people of Wisconsin
The first meeting for the Governor’s Advisory Council on Equity and Inclusion is scheduled for February 19, 2021.
