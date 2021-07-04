As the temperatures warm up, the schools let out, and campfires ignite, it is easy to go with the flow and enjoy all that summer has in store. Summer is also when youth are more likely to try alcohol.
Right now is the right time to talk with your youth about alcohol! Research shows that having frequent, casual conversations about the dangers of alcohol can make a big difference in your kid’s choices. However, once your small talks get started, you may get hit with some tough questions, like, “If alcohol is so bad, why do you drink wine?”
But don’t sweat it. Washburn County Community Alliance for Prevention (CAP) is partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to help. We’ve put together more tips, more tools, and more answers to tough questions such as, “Did you drink when you were a kid?” and “What if my friends ask me to drink?” and “Why do I need to wait until I’m 21?”
These new resources are part of Small Talks, a campaign from Wisconsin Department of Health Services which encourages adults to have short, casual conversations with kids frequently, starting at age 8, on the dangers of drinking alcohol before the age of 21. To access the resources go to the Small Talks website at SmallTalksWI.org.
Drinking, by any age group, increases in the summer and during occasions. In the fall of 2019, the Washburn County Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) measured that in the last 30 days, 35% of high schoolers used alcohol and 49% of those youth were in the 12th grade. Noting the time of year and types of occasions, it is best to discuss with your youth their views on alcohol and risk, without causing a fight with “what is right and what is wrong” battle.
Some ways you can talk with your youth about alcohol is by starting conversations like “What happens at parties you go to?” or “What do you and your friends do?” The YRBS survey also registered that 68% of Washburn County high schoolers have ever had an alcoholic beverage. During these conversations it’s important to remember that their bodies and brains are still developing and alcohol can have a great effect on their development and cognition.
So, when you are out shopping for the next grill-out or beach day, remember to have a Small Talk with your youth! For more information about our efforts in Washburn County, contact CAP, washburncounty.cap@gmail.com, or check out our Facebook page @WashCoPrevention or our website at healthywashco.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.