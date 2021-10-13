WASHBURN COUNTY – Another Washburn County resident has passed away from COVID-19.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 2,097 COVID-19 cases among its residents, and 26 of them have died. Fifty-four of the cases occurred over the week beginning Oct. 4 – just two shy of the total for the previous week and nearly half of the totals the prior two weeks, which saw 101 and 109 cases those weeks.
As of Monday, Oct. 11, 85 cases were still active, 20 fewer than the week before.
