BURNETT COUNTY– Burnett County Public Health received notification of a confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday morning. Burnett County currently has 22 positive cases of COVID-19. Nine cases have recovered.
The individual is isolating at home, and contact tracing and investigation are underway, the health department said.
The county's 21st case was identified on August 4, and five were identified on August 2-3.
"Burnett County Public Health and the Burnett County COVID-19 Response Team have been preparing for positive cases of COVID-19 and are taking the necessary steps to limit further spread," the department said.
Everyone can do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the department added and recommended the following:
> Avoid social gatherings with anyone other than people who live in your home (no playdates, dinner parties, sleepovers, large family dinners, individual visitors). Avoid large gatherings.
> Practice physical distancing from others, staying six (6) feet apart. Follow the recently issued statewide face covering order. Information on the order can be found at https://evers.wi.gov/Pages/Home.aspx.
> Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
> Cover your mouth and nose when you cough/sneeze.
> Avoid touching your face.
> If you get sick, call your hospital or doctor before going in.
"Burnett County Public Health and the Burnett County COVID-19 Response Team are ready to handle positive cases of COVID-19," the health department said. "We will continue to work with Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control, and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy."
For more information on COVID-19: call 211; https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html; Burnett County Public Health and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Facebook.
