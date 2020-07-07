WAHBURN COUNTY– The Washburn County Health Department has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Washburn County. The first new case occurred in an asymptomatic individual, identified through asymptomatic testing for a hospital procedure. Testing prior to hospital procedures is a standard COVID-19 safety practice. The case brings the Washburn County total COVID-19 cases to five.
The second new case occurred in an individual who was visiting the county. The individual was notified of an exposure that occurred prior to travel, subsequently became ill, and was tested in Washburn County. Any close contacts in Washburn County have been notified.
"Since this individual’s permanent residence is not in our county, this case will not be included in our case count. We are sharing this information in the interest of public awareness," the health department said.
Change in public notification
Moving forward, the Washburn County Health Department will no longer announce via news release new cases of COVID-19 except to inform the community of risk of exposure from a new case or unless the department sees "an alarming increase in cases that suggests sustained community transmission and/or a spike."
"Because DHS updates case counts daily, we feel it is best to reserve news releases related to COVID-19 cases to when it is crucial that the public gets information, such as events where there is an exposure and we are unable to identify all contacts (i.e. at a bar or event)," the department said. "We want to be sure that the public does not dismiss any future announcements that are critical because they are used to seeing updates announcing a case that does not impact a wider segment of the community."
To see daily counts of cases in Washburn County, the department recommends visiting the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) COVID-19 County Data page at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/county.htm.
Important information and updates about COVID-19 in Washburn County also can be found on the Coronavirus Outbreak page, https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak. New cases will be announced as a COVID-19 update post on the health department's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/WashburnCoHealthDept/.
Preventing COVID-19
"We strongly urge the public to continue wearing cloth face masks or coverings when in public places where social distancing of six (6) feet or more is difficult or not possible," the health department said. "Cloth masks act as a physical barrier to prevent respiratory droplets from entering the air when a person coughs, sneezes, or talks.
"Wearing masks helps protect our local businesses and their employees, as well as the large proportion of high-risk individuals in Washburn County. Wearing a mask DOES NOT reduce your immune system’s function, increase carbon dioxide to a level that would be noticeable by the wearer, or mean that you do not need to continue social distancing and good hand hygiene," the department said.
With no medicine or vaccine to treat or prevent COVID-19, Washburn County residents can take these steps to reduce their risk:
> Wash hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when hands cannot be washed.
> Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth.
> Cough and sneeze into the elbow or a tissue. Dispose of the tissue after using, and then wash hands.
> Practice social distancing of 6 feet or more
> Avoid large gatherings with individuals outside of one's household, especially gatherings that are indoors.
Questions can be directed to the Health Department, 715.635.4400 or health@co.washburn.wi.us.
